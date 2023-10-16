HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speeding police vehicle crashes into petrol pump in Kannur; one vehicle and fuel dispenser damaged

October 16, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The police vehicle that crashed into a petrol pump at Caltex Junction in Kannur in Kerala on October 16 morning.

The police vehicle that crashed into a petrol pump at Caltex Junction in Kannur in Kerala on October 16 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A speeding police vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a petrol pump at Caltex Junction in Kannur in Kerala on October 16 morning.

The police vehicle careened into a car that was refueling at the petrol station, toppling a fuel dispenser at the filling station located in front of the District Collectorate. Those in the car remained unharmed in the incident.

gX2AYwlO

The police vehicle was operated by two persons dressed in civilian attire who promptly fled the scene.

With reported lapses in insurance coverage, the police vehicle’s fitness has been questioned. Certain parts of the vehicle were secured with nylon rope.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel later removed the damaged vehicle from the scene.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.