Speeding car mows down two morning walkers

December 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two morning walkers were killed after being mowed down by a car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims near Peroorkada during the early hours of Monday.

The victims, identified as Vazhayila natives Haridas and Vijayakumar, were hit by the speeding car at Vazhayila around 5.30 a.m. The four passengers, all of who hail from Andhra Pradesh and include a child, in the car suffered minor injuries in the incident, the police said.

The pedestrians are believed to have been thrown away by the car which then went on to ram a tree. The driver is suspected to have dozed off. While local residents rushed to the spot to attend to the passengers, the pedestrians who fell into a low-lying area nearby remained undetected for nearly an hour. Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby, their lives could not be saved.

