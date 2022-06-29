Speeding bus overturns in Kannur, one killed

KANNUR

A woman was killed and many others injured when a bus skidded off the road and overturned near Taliparamba here on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jobby, a nurse working with a private hospital. She reportedly got trapped under the bus. The vehicle was on its way from Kannur to Payyanur.

According to passengers, overspeeding caused the accident. The injured were admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. Local residents joined firefighters and the police in rescue efforts.