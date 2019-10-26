Speeding bus crushes couple to death

A young couple were killed in Adoor town when a speeding bus crushed them to death on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased have been identified as Shyam Krishna, 30, and his wife Shilpa Sathyan, 26, of Ezhamkulam, near Adoor. The incident occurred when the couple were walking along the road near the Sree Moolam Market in Adoor town.
The speeding bus rammed into a wayside bunk shop and a peepal tree before fatally crushing the couple. The Fire and Rescue Services team and the local people took out the bodies after overturning the bus using ropes and pulley. The bus driver, Ullas of Krishna Sadanam at Kallumkadavu, was found in an inebriated state. He was arrested, later.
The bodies were shifted to the General Hospital at Adoor for post-mortem.
G. Jayadev, DPC, and P.B. Noohu, District Collector, were among those who visited the accident site.
