Speed up postings in forensic labs: HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government, the Director of Women and Child Development, the Director of Forensic Science Laboratory and the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) to make their stand clear on the appointment of scientific assistants in forensic labs in order to speed up trial in cases charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Many such cases were pending due to the delay in obtaining forensic test results. The PSC should implement the Supreme Court order of September 9 in this regard, said a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly.
The counsel for the PSC contended that there was a delay in conducting recruitment tests due to the COVID-19 situation. The court stated that appointment of scientific assistants in labs cannot be treated on par with tests for other posts. It directed the Additional Secretary (Home) to inform it of the steps taken in this regard.
The government informed the court that special prosecutors would be appointed in district level special courts soon. A total of 14 special prosecutors had been appointed in 17 new courts. The court reminded the government of its earlier ruling on imparting adequate training to new prosecutors.
