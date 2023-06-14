Speed limits revised in Kerala; 110 kmph allowed on six-lane NH while two-wheeler speed reduced to 60 kmph from July 1

June 14, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

From July 1, motorists can cruise along at a 110 kmph through the national highway stretches where six-lane works are completed. A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Wednesday decided to revise the speed limits of vehicles on the State’s roads as per a national notification.

The decision to revise the speed limits was taken in the wake of the implementation of artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) traffic offence detection system along the roads in the State to rein in traffic violations, said a statement from the office of the Minister.

As per the new decision, vehicles with up to nine seats will be allowed to ride at 110 kmph on six-lane stretches of the national highways and 100 kmph on four-lane national highways which has been raised from 90 kmph.

The updated permissible speed limit for vehicles with a seating capacity of nine people for various roads (existing speed limit mentioned in bracket) include 90 kmph (85 kmph) on other national highways, MC Road, and four-lane State highways; 80 kmph (80 kmph) on other State highways and district roads; 70 kmph (70 kmph) on other roads; and 50 kmph (50 kmph) on city roads.

For light-medium and heavy-duty passenger vehicles with above nine seats, the upper permissible speed limit is 95 kmph on six-lane national highways; 90 kmph (70 kmph) on four-lane national highways; and 85 kmph (65 kmph) on other national highways, MC Road and four-lane State highways. The permissible speed limit is 85 kmph (65 kmph) on other State highways and main district roads for these vehicles, and 70 kmph (60 kmph) on other roads; and 50 kmph (50 kmph) on city roads.

For light-medium and heavy-duty goods vehicles, the upper permissible speed limit is 80 kmph (70 kmph) on six-lane and four-lane national highways; 70 kmph (65 kmph) on other national highways and four-lane State highways; 65 kmph (60 kmph) on other State highways and main district roads; 60 kmph (60 kmph) on other roads; and 50 kmph (50 kmph) on city roads.

As two-wheelers account for the majority of road accidents in the State, their maximum speed limit will be reduced from 70 kmph to 60 kmph. The maximum speed limit for three-wheelers and school buses will remain at the existing 50 kmph, the meeting decided.

