Speed limit on Nilambur-Shoranur section goes up to 85 kmph

The Southern Railway has increased the speed limit on the Shoranur-Nilambur section from 75 kmph to 85 kmph. P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, welcomed the Railway move here on Friday. He said that increasing the speed on the section was one of the key demands he had made when he met the Railway general manager and the chief engineer a few months ago.

He also welcomed the Railway decision to give one more sleeper coach to Rajya Rani Express between Nilambur and Thiruvananthapuram.