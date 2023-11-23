Speech on Palestine used to create misunderstanding, says Tharoor

November 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, has alleged that some people had tried to deliberately create a misunderstanding about him after his speech at a Palestine solidarity rally organised by the Indian Union Muslim League here last month.

Speaking at a rally on the Palestine issue organised by the Congress on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday, Mr. Tharoor claimed that the entire speech, which was over 33 minutes long, was available on YouTube and anybody could verify what he had said.

“My stand before, when I delivered the speech, and after the episode, remains the same. I am with the Palestinian people. That is the stand of the Congress too,” Mr. Tharoor said. The Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified that he would be never in favour of the Israel bombing on innocent people in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tharoor had courted controversy after he said that “terror attack” on Israel on October 7 had led to a “disproportionate response” on Gaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.