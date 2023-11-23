ADVERTISEMENT

Speech on Palestine used to create misunderstanding, says Tharoor

November 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, has alleged that some people had tried to deliberately create a misunderstanding about him after his speech at a Palestine solidarity rally organised by the Indian Union Muslim League here last month.

Speaking at a rally on the Palestine issue organised by the Congress on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday, Mr. Tharoor claimed that the entire speech, which was over 33 minutes long, was available on YouTube and anybody could verify what he had said.

“My stand before, when I delivered the speech, and after the episode, remains the same. I am with the Palestinian people. That is the stand of the Congress too,” Mr. Tharoor said. The Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified that he would be never in favour of the Israel bombing on innocent people in Gaza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tharoor had courted controversy after he said that “terror attack” on Israel on October 7 had led to a “disproportionate response” on Gaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US