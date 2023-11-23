HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speech on Palestine used to create misunderstanding, says Tharoor

November 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, has alleged that some people had tried to deliberately create a misunderstanding about him after his speech at a Palestine solidarity rally organised by the Indian Union Muslim League here last month.

Speaking at a rally on the Palestine issue organised by the Congress on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday, Mr. Tharoor claimed that the entire speech, which was over 33 minutes long, was available on YouTube and anybody could verify what he had said.

“My stand before, when I delivered the speech, and after the episode, remains the same. I am with the Palestinian people. That is the stand of the Congress too,” Mr. Tharoor said. The Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified that he would be never in favour of the Israel bombing on innocent people in Gaza.

Mr. Tharoor had courted controversy after he said that “terror attack” on Israel on October 7 had led to a “disproportionate response” on Gaza.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.