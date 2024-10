As part of Kerala Formation Day celebrations, Member Sree Narayana Pillai Institute of Management and Technology (MSNIMT), Chavara, will organise ‘Paithrikam 24’ speech and recitation competitions. The competitions will be held at MSNIMT Auditorium at 10 a.m. on October 28. Students who are interested in participating should register their names before 5 p.m. on October 26 through their school. For registration and more details, contact 9048805500, 9048815500.

