Speedboat launched at Kappil as part of tourism promotion

February 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The speed boat launched by the District Tourism promotion Council at Kappil in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Giving a fillip to the development of water sports facilities at the Kappil backwaters near Varkala, the District Tourism Promotion Council launched a speed boat on Thursday. V.Joy, MLA, inaugurated the speed boat service.

Speaking on the occasion, he said other facilities such as parasailing, jet ski, bumper ride, banana boat ride, and hoseboat service would be launched before the next tourist season as part of a programme to promote Kappil as a water sports hub. The tendering process for the new facilities was on, he added.

Representatives of the three-tier panchayats and officials of the Tourism department were present.

