Speculations rife over IUML attending CPI(M)‘s Palestine rally

E.T. Mohammed Basheer says it is time to stand united against Israel’s aggression; Mohanan says CPI(M) will invite IIUML; Congress says UDF policy is binding on all constituents

November 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha

An off-the-cuff remark by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, about the party participating in the CPI(M)’s Palestine solidarity rally to be held in Kozhikode on November 11 sparked a stream of speculations over possible political realignments on Thursday.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mr. Basheer hinted that the IUML would not shy away from attending the CPI(M)’s Palestine rally if invited. He said that it was time that everyone stood together for the cause of Palestine.

The IUML had stayed away from the CPI(M) rally against the Uniform Civil Code held in July this year, when the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest body of traditional Islamic clerics in the State, happily accepted the CPI(M) invite.

“That situation was different. It is time that everyone stood together to form a public opinion in this important issue about which the whole world is concerned,” said Mr. Basheer. However, he added that the party had not taken any decision, and would arrive at a decision after discussions.

The CPI(M) was quick to respond to the overtures from Mr. Basheer. CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan said that the party would be happy to invite the IUML to its November 11 rally to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, he reiterated that the CPI(M) would not invite the Congress to the rally because the Congress had made its stand clear through persons like Shashi Tharoor, MP. Mr. Tharoor, while inaugurating an IUML pro-Palestine rally on Kozhikode beach on October 26, had referred to Hamas as a terrorist group, triggering a controversy and taking the sheen off the rally in which tens of thousands of people had attended.

Referring to Mr. Basheer’s comments here on Thursday, IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said that the party had not taken any decision about attending the CPI(M) rally and that it would take a proper decision after discussions.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) had a firm stand towards the other parties, and that stand would be binding for all UDF constituents.

Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement hinted at potential differences with the IUML if the latter decided to take part in the CPI(M) rally.

At the same time, the IUML has been wary at the CPI(M)’s overtures towards the Samastha and the latter’s keenness to oblige the CPI(M) invite. The Samastha was not formally invited to the IUML’s Palestine rally held on October 26.

With the CPI(M) accosting the Samastha as well as trying to create fissures within the UDF, the IUML finds itself in a sensitive situation where any decision will have a potentially significant impact in its future.

