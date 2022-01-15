Speculation rife over unidentified accused in case against Dileep

Kochi

Kottayam-based industrialist denies links

The Crime Branch (CB) team investigating the case on the alleged conspiracy hatched by actor Dileep for endangering the police officers probing the actor assault case is yet to identify the unidentified sixth accused in the case even as a section of the media is agog with speculations about his identity.

Things reached a feverish pitch when an industrialist based in Kottayam even met the media denying any links to the case following rumours that the unidentified person was a Kottayam-based industrialist.

Director Balachandrakumar, based on whose revelations the CB had registered the case against Dileep and five others, denied having identified the unidentified accused. "Rumours that I have identified the person are baseless. Anyway having given a statement before the magistrate I am not allowed to speak about the specifics of the case," he said.

Since the case was registered, the unidentified sixth accused had been largely regarded as 'VIP.' It was rumoured that Dileep had got hold of the visuals of the assault of the actor through him.

The case was registered on Balachandrakumar's revelations that a conspiracy was hatched to endanger police officers, including Dy.SP Baiju Paulose, the investigation officer of the actor assault case. He had even handed over an audio clip of the said conspiracy.

The CB is likely to collect the audio samples of the accused, including Dileep, to verify whether they matched with voices on the clip. A raid was also conducted last week at Dileep’s residence in Aluva to find the visuals of the actor assault case. Balachandrakumar has claimed that Dileep had the visuals and that he had even invited him to watch it.

Dileep’s petition

Meanwhile, Dileep alleged that Mr. Paulose was in possession of the visuals and on Friday petitioned the Additional Special Sessions Court Ernakulam hearing the actor assault case seeking to direct the officer to submit them in the court. He said the officer may misuse the visuals if they continue to remain in his possession.