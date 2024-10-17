Speculation of rift emerge amid Chandy Oommen’s absence during UDF candidate’s visit to Puthuppally

Despite denials from both sides, the absence of Chandy Oommen, MLA, from Puthuppally during a visit by Rahul Mamkoottathil, UDF candidate in Palakkad byelection, here on Thursday stirred rumours of a growing rift within the Congress.

The episode began to unfold when Mr. Mamkoottathil arrived in Puthuppally early in the morning to pay his respects at the tomb of Oommen Chandy at St. George Orthodox Church. Accompanied by senior Congress leaders K.C. Joseph, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and P.C. Vishnunath, the Youth Congress State president reached the tomb at 9.15 a.m. prior to kicking off his campaign for the byelection.

The local MLA, who was in Delhi reportedly attending to matters related to his constituency, was conspicuous by his absence.

When asked by reporters, Mr. Oommen attributed his absence to a scheduling conflict. “According to the initial plan, Mr. Mamkoottathil was supposed to visit Puthuppally on October 19. However, the date was moved up, which overlapped with a prior engagement I had in Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Mamkoottathil, on his part, too sought to downplay the rumours. “We have been in constant communication regarding political developments in Palakkad. These unfounded reports have caused unnecessary distress to both of us,” he told reporters at Puthuppally.

Party insiders, however, shared a different perspective. They said Mr. Mamkoottathil had initially intended to visit Puthuppally the day after the announcement of his candidacy. He, however, delayed his visit by a day, hoping for Mr. Oommen’s presence. Sources claim Mr. Oommen had expressed dissatisfaction over Mr. Mamkoottathil’s revised schedule to his associates, which may have led the latter to proceed without him.

In July, Mr. Oommen was relieved of his duties in the Youth Congress national outreach cell, allegedly following a report submitted by Mr. Mamkoottathil to the party’s national leadership.