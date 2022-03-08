Spectrum Job Fair 2022 tomorrow
The Industrial Training department will organise Spectrum Job Fair 2022 at Government ITI, Chandanathoppu, Kollam, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on March 10 . Representatives of 50 companies are expected to participate in the programme. Those who have passed various trades from ITIs can attend it. Participants can register their names on www.spectrumjobs.org or dial 0474-2712781 for more details.
