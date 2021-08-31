Spectre of child labour in cardamom plantations

IDUKKI

31 August 2021 23:12 IST

District panchayat president says children arriving with workers are employed on estates

It is suspected that there is a spurt in child labour in the aftermath of the lockdown in cardamom plantations, which employ daily wagers from Tamil Nadu and a sizeable number of migrant labourers.

District panchayat president Jiji K. Philip says child labour has turned a major issue and there is no proper intervention to check it. He says children arriving with the workers are also employed on the estates and most of them are aged between 12 to 15.

Closure of schools

With the closure of schools, children, especially girls, are given work at the plantations.

The issue was raised at a district development authority meeting, Mr. Philip says adding that special checking is needed to prevent this. There should be proper registration of age and address of employees with the labour office or with the respective local body to prevent child labour.

Children of migrant labourers living in estates are also deployed for work in the plantations. Compared to hotel and construction sectors, children employed in the plantations do not easily come to public notice. This has resulted in a spurt in child labour, especially during the lockdown period, says Mr. Philip.

An official with the Child Protection Department says parents often bring children with them considering their safety at home. However, they are not employed in any hazardous works.

Checks to continue

A checking earlier done at the Kumily checkpost did not find any children brought from across the border. However, the drive will continue at all checkposts to find children arriving at the plantations. Members of the cardamom planters’ bodies were also told to follow the norms. Police checking in the plantations will also be intensified, says the official.

Additional District Magistrate Shyju Jacob says no cases of child labour in plantations has come to notice so far. If children are employed, action will be taken, he says adding that checking will be done to prevent child labour, if any.