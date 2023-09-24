HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Specialty medical camp launched as part of Ayushman Bhava campaign

Specialist doctors from Government Medical College, Manjeri, and the Health department led the camp

September 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department held its maiden specialty medical camp at the Community Health Centre, Chungathara, on Saturday as part of the Ayushman Bhava campaign jointly implemented by the State and Central governments.

Specialist doctors from Government Medical College, Manjeri, and the Health department led the camp. It was the first medical camp as part of the health programmes being held at a community health centre.

Specialists in gynaecology, obstetrics, paediatrics, surgery, ear-nose-throat (ENT), ophthalmology, psychiatry, dermatology, and general medicine supervised the camp.

Nilambur block panchayat president Pushpavalli inaugurated the camp. Chungathara grama panchayat president Reena presided. District Medical Officer R. Renuka delivered the keynote address, and spoke about the Ayushman Bhava campaign.

Arogya Keralam district programme manager Anoop T.N., block panchayat standing committee chairperson Susamma Mathai, members C.K. Suresh, Anija Sebastian, Mariyamma George, and block medical officer Lal Parameswar spoke.

Health melas are being organised at all people’s health centres, primary health centres, and municipal health centres. Dr. Renuka said that health melas were being held each week focusing on different subjects.

Screening camps are being held at all people’s health centres, family health centres, and municipal health centres as part of the health mela. The inaugural health mela focused on lifestyle diseases.

Medical camps will be held on all Saturdays at selected community health centres. Specialists from Government Medical College, Manjeri, will lead the camps.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.