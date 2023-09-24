Specialty medical camp launched as part of Ayushman Bhava campaign

September 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Health department held its maiden specialty medical camp at the Community Health Centre, Chungathara, on Saturday as part of the Ayushman Bhava campaign jointly implemented by the State and Central governments.

Specialist doctors from Government Medical College, Manjeri, and the Health department led the camp. It was the first medical camp as part of the health programmes being held at a community health centre.

Specialists in gynaecology, obstetrics, paediatrics, surgery, ear-nose-throat (ENT), ophthalmology, psychiatry, dermatology, and general medicine supervised the camp.

Nilambur block panchayat president Pushpavalli inaugurated the camp. Chungathara grama panchayat president Reena presided. District Medical Officer R. Renuka delivered the keynote address, and spoke about the Ayushman Bhava campaign.

Arogya Keralam district programme manager Anoop T.N., block panchayat standing committee chairperson Susamma Mathai, members C.K. Suresh, Anija Sebastian, Mariyamma George, and block medical officer Lal Parameswar spoke.

Health melas are being organised at all people’s health centres, primary health centres, and municipal health centres. Dr. Renuka said that health melas were being held each week focusing on different subjects.

Screening camps are being held at all people’s health centres, family health centres, and municipal health centres as part of the health mela. The inaugural health mela focused on lifestyle diseases.

Medical camps will be held on all Saturdays at selected community health centres. Specialists from Government Medical College, Manjeri, will lead the camps.