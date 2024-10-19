Specialised machinery for Kochi to ensure swift urban upkeep

The launch on Friday of equipment like portable pothole-patching machine, amphibious weed harvester to clean waterbodies, and 15 refuse compactor trucks to ferry garbage are expected to bring about considerable change in road repair, garbage transport, and cleaning of canals in Kochi, according to stakeholders.

Funded by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), they would be of considerable help to the Kochi Corporation in ensuring pothole-free roads and a clean city, said Mayor M. Anilkumar. “Among them, the demand for a dedicated pothole-patching machine dates back to 2000 when I was first elected to the council. It could not be procured despite being mentioned in the budget. The main reason was lack of clarity on how to optimally maintain it,” he added.

Often, the delay in repairing potholes caused traffic snarls, accidents, and injuries to road users, inviting flak from the public and also the Kerala High Court. The Onam season saw patch works being done using cold mix bitumen on many roads under the Corporation. Still, complaints persisted about potholed roads. It was in this context that the pothole-patching machine costing ₹1.76 crore was procured, based on a decision taken by the CSML director board. Another ₹6.16 crore has been set apart for its operation and maintenance for another five years by the company that supplied the machine, he said.

The smart machine would help prevent the wastage of taxpayers’ money caused by delays and issues related to small potholes becoming larger over time, sources in the civic agency said.

“The 17 smart machines and lorries will come in handy to bring sustainable and faster improvements in the three core areas of maintaining roads, canals, and scientific ferrying of garbage,” said Shaji V. Nair, chief executive officer of CSML, referring to their five-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract.

The specialised machines are designed to manage large-scale operations faster, with minimal human intervention, including road repair, solid waste management, and flood mitigation and would ensure more reliable outcomes. They thus represent a significant step towards sustainable and automated urban infrastructure management, he added.

Among them, the mobile cold emulsion spray injection pothole patching machine mounted on a truck would considerably help with preventive and emergency repair of potholes and undulations. It would help achieve quick maintenance of roads, with minimal disruption to traffic and minimal usage of energy, while also reducing the long-term maintenance cost. Its operation and maintenance expense covers manpower, spares and consumables, yard rent, security arrangements, cost of material and fuel, transportation, and incidental cost for five years, it is learnt.

The technology is also environment friendly, as it results in lower emission of pollutants as compared to conventional methods of road maintenance. On its part, the weed-harvester machine collects, stores and offloads weed/debris, minimising human intervention and ensuring faster operations.

