Special voters seize the opportunity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 December 2020 00:02 IST

They exercise their franchise clad in PPE kits

Perhaps the most enduring image from the first phase of the local body elections held on Tuesday was that of ‘special voters’ marching to polling booths wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to cast their votes.

While the data on the turnout of COVID-19 positive and quarantined voters are still awaited, the response has been much better than expected, State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said. “We were not sure whether any of the special voters would come to vote, given the fear surrounding COVID-19. But the response has been generally good. We had made all the arrangements,” Mr. Bhaskaran said.

The commission is planning to replicate the system introduced for special voters in the first phase in the second and third phases of the polls also, he said. Teams led by Special Polling Officers are delivering the special postal ballots by hand in other districts. The ballot papers would be sent by post, as was done in Phase 1, if delays are encountered, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Electors who had tested positive or prescribed quarantine within 10 days of the elections were issued special postal ballot papers. Those who tested positive or were quarantined after 3 p.m. on December 7 were allowed to visit the booths to vote after all other voters had exercised their franchise.

COVID-19 protocol

The commission has directed the District Collectors to ensure that the COVID-19 protocol is strictly observed in the December 10 second phase polling too.