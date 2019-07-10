Kerala

Special volume on Padmanabhaswamy temple released

Former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar, right, releasing a special volume on the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram by handing over the first copy to V. Ratheesan, executive officer of the temple

It has been published by The Hindu

Former Chief Secretary and popular poet and lyricist K. Jayakumar released a special volume in Malayalam on the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple brought out by the special publications division of The Hindu here on Wednesday.

Executive Officer of the temple V. Ratheesan received the first copy from Mr. Jayakumar, who is also the founding Vice-Chancellor of the Malayalam University, at a simple function organised in the forecourt of the temple. The temple shot into fame with the discovery of ancient treasures in its subterranean vaults.

Titled Samskrithiyude Sambath, the special volume has articles, accompanied by an array of pictures, on the traditions associated with the temple, its rich history, its amazing architectural splendour and the many rituals and festivities associated with it.

The collector’s item also has a portfolio of photographs, including a few rare ones, from The Hindu photo archives.

First in Malayalam

The special volume is the first to be brought in Malayalam by The Hindu on a religious centre in Kerala.

The cover price of the 108-page volume is ₹300.

In March 2018, The Hindu had come out with a special volume, Wealth of Heritage, on the temple, the ninth in a series on religious centres in South India.

