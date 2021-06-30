Special vaccination drive in Wayanad

KALPETTA

30 June 2021 21:50 IST

The Wayanad district administration has decided to launch a special COVID-19 vaccination campaign in major tourism destinations in two civic bodies of the district.

The pilot project envisages completing 100% vaccination in Vythiri and Meppadi grama panchayats.

All those aged above 18, who interact with tourists, would be vaccinated in the drive. The first phase of the drive would begin in Vythiri.

