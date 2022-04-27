Special vaccination drive for 12-14 age group

Kozhikode

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group will be held in Kozhikode district on May 5, 6, and 7, District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq has said. Corbevax will be given to the children.

The drive will be held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at various centres in the district. Registration can be confirmed through the portal or after reaching the vaccination centres. The DMO said that the drive has been planned against the backdrop of another rise in the number of cases in some States and as a precautionary measure ahead of the opening of schools for the next academic year.

The centres available are Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, District Hospital, Vadakara, taluk hospitals in Balussery, Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram, Thamarassery, Perambra, Feroke, and Koyilandy, and community health centres at Mukkom, Narikkuni, Orkkatteri, Thalakkulathur, Thiruvallur, Ulliyeri, Cherooppa, Cheurvady, Cheruvannur, Meladi, Olavanna, Thiruvangur, and Valayam.