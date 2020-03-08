Kerala

Special trains to Hyderabad

The Railways will operate weekly special trains in the Hyderabad-Ernakulam Junction-Hyderabad sector between March 11 and 26 to clear the rush.

Train 07117 Hyderabad-Ernakulam Junction weekly special will leave Hyderabad at 12.50 noon on March 11, 18 and 25 March (Wednesdays) to reach Ernakulam Junction at 5.30 p.m. the next day.

Train 07118 Ernakulam Junction-Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.30 p.m. on March 12, 19 and 26 March (Thursdays) to reach Hyderabad at 10.55 p.m. the next day.

