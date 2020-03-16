Special trains to clear rush of commuters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 March 2020 19:09 IST

Service during summer months beginning from April

Railways have announced special trains to clear the rush of commuters during the summer months beginning from April.

Train 82631 Chennai Central-Ernakulam Junction Suvidha special (weekly) will leave Chennai Central at 8.30 p.m. on Fridays from April 3 to June 26 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 8.45 a.m. the next day. Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central Special (06038) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6 p.m. on Saturdays from April 4 to June 27 (13 services) to arrive at Chennai Central at 9.50 a.m. the next day.

Chennai Central-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06039) will leave Chennai Central at 4 p.m. on Sundays from April 5 to June 28 (13 services) to reach Ernakulam Junction at 5 a.m. the next day. Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central weekly special (06040) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6.45 p.m.. on Mondays from April 6 to June 29 (13 services) and reach Chennai Central at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central weekly special (06048) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.45 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 1 to 29 (5 services) and reach Chennai Central at 9.45 a.m. the next day. Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central (06047) weekly special will leave Chennai Central at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from April 2 to 30 (5 services) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.45 a.m. the next day.

Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni weekly special (06015) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from April 4 to June 27(13 services) and reach Velankanni at 7 a.m. the next day. Velankanni-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06016) will leave Velankanni at 6.15 p.m. on Sundays from April 5 to June 28 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2 p.m. the next day.

Ernakulam Junction-Rameswaram weekly special (06045) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from April 2 to June 25 (13 services) and reach Rameswaram at 7.30 a.m. the next day. Rameswaram-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06046) will leave Rameswaram at 4 p.m. on Fridays from April 3 to 26 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 4.30 a.m. the next day.