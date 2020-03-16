Special trains to clear rush of commuters
Service during summer months beginning from April
Railways have announced special trains to clear the rush of commuters during the summer months beginning from April.
Train 82631 Chennai Central-Ernakulam Junction Suvidha special (weekly) will leave Chennai Central at 8.30 p.m. on Fridays from April 3 to June 26 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 8.45 a.m. the next day. Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central Special (06038) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6 p.m. on Saturdays from April 4 to June 27 (13 services) to arrive at Chennai Central at 9.50 a.m. the next day.
Chennai Central-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06039) will leave Chennai Central at 4 p.m. on Sundays from April 5 to June 28 (13 services) to reach Ernakulam Junction at 5 a.m. the next day. Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central weekly special (06040) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6.45 p.m.. on Mondays from April 6 to June 29 (13 services) and reach Chennai Central at 7.30 a.m. the next day.
Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central weekly special (06048) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.45 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 1 to 29 (5 services) and reach Chennai Central at 9.45 a.m. the next day. Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central (06047) weekly special will leave Chennai Central at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from April 2 to 30 (5 services) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.45 a.m. the next day.
Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni weekly special (06015) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from April 4 to June 27(13 services) and reach Velankanni at 7 a.m. the next day. Velankanni-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06016) will leave Velankanni at 6.15 p.m. on Sundays from April 5 to June 28 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2 p.m. the next day.
Ernakulam Junction-Rameswaram weekly special (06045) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on Thursdays from April 2 to June 25 (13 services) and reach Rameswaram at 7.30 a.m. the next day. Rameswaram-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06046) will leave Rameswaram at 4 p.m. on Fridays from April 3 to 26 (13 services) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 4.30 a.m. the next day.