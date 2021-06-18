Kerala

Special trains’ operations extended

Railways have extended the operations of four daily, four weekly, four biweekly and two triweekly fully reserved long-distance special trains.

KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari daily special (train 06526) has been extended from July 1 and Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru daily special (06525) from July 3.

Kochuveli-Mysuru daily special (06316) has been extended from July 1 to November 7 and Mysuru-Kochuveli daily special (06315) from July 2 to November 8.

Weekly specials

Kochuveli-Indore weekly special (02646) has been extended from July 3 to November 6, Indore-Kochuveli weekly special (02645) from July 5 to November 8, Tirunelveli Junction-Bilaspur weekly special (06070) from July 4 to November 7 and Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Junction weekly special (06069) from July 6 to November 9.

Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT biweekly special (06352) has been extended from July 1 to November 7, Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction biweekly special (06351) from July 2 to November 8, Ernakulam Junction-Okha biweekly special (06338) from July 2 to November 5 and Okha-Ernakulam Junction biweekly special (06337) from July 5 to November 8.

Gorakhpur Junction-Kochuveli triweekly special (02511) has been extended from July 1. Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Junction triweekly special (02512) has been extended from July 4 .


