Special trains in Ernakulam-Yelahanka corridor to clear Onam rush

Published - September 03, 2024 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway will operate special trains in the Ernakulam Junction-Yelahanka Junction corridor to clear the heavy rush of passengers during Onam festival.

Train No. 06101 Ernakulam Junction-Yelahanka Junction special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 12.40 p.m. on September 4 and 6 (Wednesday and Friday) and reach Yelahanka Junction at 11 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06102 Yelahanka Junction- Ernakulam Junction special will leave Yelahanka Junction at 5 a.m. on September 5 and 7 (Thursday and Saturday) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2.20 p.m. the same day.

Their coach composition is two AC two-tier coaches, nine AC three-tier coaches and two power-car-cum-brake-vans.

