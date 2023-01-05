ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains from Ernakulam to Velankanni

January 05, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam-Velankanni-Ernakulam weekly special trains bearing numbers 06035 and 06036 will operate on January 21 and 28, apart from January 7 and 14 as had been announced earlier.

Train No. 06035 Ernakulam-Velankanni Jn. special leaving Ernakulam Jn. at 1.10 p.m. on the four Saturdays will reach Velankanni Jn. at 5.40 a.m. the next day.

No. 06036 Velankanni-Ernakulam Jn. special leaving Velankanni Jn. at 6.40 p.m. on the four Sundays will reach Ernakulam Jn. at 11.40 a.m. the next day. Advance reservation for the above special trains is open, said a Railway release.

