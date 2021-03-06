Special trains for recruitment rally candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 March 2021 23:45 IST

For candidates appearing for the ongoing Army Recruitment Rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Southern Railway will operate special trains between Mangaluru Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central till March 12.

Train 06039 Mangaluru Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central special will depart at 8.05 p.m on March 8 and 10 to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 a.m. the next day and the return train (06040) will depart at 8 p.m. on March 7, 9 and 11 to reach Mangaluru at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

Train 06601 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Junction special will depart at 8 p.m. on March 8, 10, and 12 to reach Mangaluru at 9.30 a.m. the next day and the return train (06602) will depart at 8.05 p.m. on March 7, 9, and 11 to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

Unreserved ticketing counters have been opened at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Junction and at other stations, where these trains have stoppage en route, to facilitate purchase of tickets for army aspirants. The counters will be opened one hour in advance of the scheduled departure of trains.