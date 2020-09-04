Special trains for NDA, Naval Academy exams in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 September 2020 12:55 IST

The trains will ply on September 5 and 6.

The Railways announced special trains for the hassle-free movement of candidates appearing for Union Public Service Commission’s National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examinations scheduled for September 6 in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, informed State Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta that special trains on September 5 and 6 is as per the advice of the Railways.

On September 5, the Special train from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram Central via Alappuzha will commence journey at 6.30 p.m. to reach the Central station in the State capital at 5.25 a.m. on September 6. For the return journey, the Special train will start on September 6 from Thiruvanananthapuram Central at 9 p.m. to reach Kasargod at 7.55 a.m. on September 7.

Another Special train will be operated from Kasargod to Ernakulam Junction on September 5. The train will commence journey at 9.35 p.m. to reach Ernakulam junction on September 6 at 4.50 a.m. The train will commence the return journey from Ernakulam junction at 11.35 p.m. to reach Kasargod at 6.50 a.m.