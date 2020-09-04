Special trains for NDA, Naval Academy exams in Kerala

The Railways announced special trains for the hassle-free movement of candidates appearing for Union Public Service Commission’s National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examinations scheduled for September 6 in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.
John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, informed State Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta that special trains on September 5 and 6 is as per the advice of the Railways.
On September 5, the Special train from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram Central via Alappuzha will commence journey at 6.30 p.m. to reach the Central station in the State capital at 5.25 a.m. on September 6. For the return journey, the Special train will start on September 6 from Thiruvanananthapuram Central at 9 p.m. to reach Kasargod at 7.55 a.m. on September 7.
Another Special train will be operated from Kasargod to Ernakulam Junction on September 5. The train will commence journey at 9.35 p.m. to reach Ernakulam junction on September 6 at 4.50 a.m. The train will commence the return journey from Ernakulam junction at 11.35 p.m. to reach Kasargod at 6.50 a.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath