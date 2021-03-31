Special trains extended

Thiruvananthapuram

31 March 2021 01:00 IST

Six daily, eight weekly, and eight biweekly trains

Railways have further extended six daily, eight weekly, and eight biweekly fully reserved express and superfast special trains running to and from Kerala.

Train 07230 Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily superfast special has been extended from April 1 and will operate until further advice and the pairing train (07229) has been extended from April 3 till further notice, according to Railways.

Bengaluru-Kanyakumari

Train 06526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari special will be extended to run from April 1 to June 30 (91 trips) and the pairing train (06525) from April 3 to July 2 (91 trips). Train 06316 Kochuveli–Mysuru daily special will run from April 1 to June 30 (91 trips) and the pairing train (06315) from April 2 to July 1 (91 trips).

Train 02646 Kochuveli-Indore weekly special on Saturdays has been extended from April 3 to June 26 (13 trips). And the return train (02645) from April 5 to June 28 (13 trips). Train 02877 Howrah–Ernakulam Junction weekly special on Saturdays will be extended from April 3 to 24 (four trips) and the pairing train (02878) on Mondays will run from April 5 to 26 (four trips).

Train 06070 Tirunelveli Junction–Bilaspur weekly special on Sundays will run from April 4 to June 27 (13 trips) and the return train (06069) on Tuesdays will run from April 6 to 29 (13 trips). Train 09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Junction weekly special on Mondays has been extended from May 3 to June 28 (nine trips) and the pairing train (09423) on Thursdays will run from May 6 to 24 and July 1 (nine trips).

Bi-weekly specials

Train 06352 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT biweekly special on Sundays and Thursdays has been extended from April 1 to June 27 (26 trips) and the pairing train (06351) on Mondays and Fridays will run from April 2 to June 28 (26 trips).

Train 06338 Ernakulam Junction–Okha biweekly special on Fridays and Wednesdays has been extended from April 2 to June 30 (26 trips) and the pairing train (06337) on Mondays and Saturdays from April 5 to July 3 (26 trips).