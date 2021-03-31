Special trains extended

Railways have further extended six daily, eight weekly, and eight biweekly fully reserved express and superfast special trains running to and from Kerala.
Train 07230 Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily superfast special has been extended from April 1 and will operate until further advice and the pairing train (07229) has been extended from April 3 till further notice, according to Railways.
Bengaluru-Kanyakumari
Train 06526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari special will be extended to run from April 1 to June 30 (91 trips) and the pairing train (06525) from April 3 to July 2 (91 trips). Train 06316 Kochuveli–Mysuru daily special will run from April 1 to June 30 (91 trips) and the pairing train (06315) from April 2 to July 1 (91 trips).
Train 02646 Kochuveli-Indore weekly special on Saturdays has been extended from April 3 to June 26 (13 trips). And the return train (02645) from April 5 to June 28 (13 trips). Train 02877 Howrah–Ernakulam Junction weekly special on Saturdays will be extended from April 3 to 24 (four trips) and the pairing train (02878) on Mondays will run from April 5 to 26 (four trips).
Train 06070 Tirunelveli Junction–Bilaspur weekly special on Sundays will run from April 4 to June 27 (13 trips) and the return train (06069) on Tuesdays will run from April 6 to 29 (13 trips). Train 09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Junction weekly special on Mondays has been extended from May 3 to June 28 (nine trips) and the pairing train (09423) on Thursdays will run from May 6 to 24 and July 1 (nine trips).
Bi-weekly specials
Train 06352 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT biweekly special on Sundays and Thursdays has been extended from April 1 to June 27 (26 trips) and the pairing train (06351) on Mondays and Fridays will run from April 2 to June 28 (26 trips).
Train 06338 Ernakulam Junction–Okha biweekly special on Fridays and Wednesdays has been extended from April 2 to June 30 (26 trips) and the pairing train (06337) on Mondays and Saturdays from April 5 to July 3 (26 trips).