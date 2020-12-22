Special trains cancelled

Railways have cancelled some special train services to traffic block for engineering works at Rajamundry Station of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway.

Train 02643 Ernakulam Junction–Patna Junction Bi-Weekly Special, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction on December 28 and 29 and January 4 and 5, are fully cancelled, according to the Railways.

Train 02644 Patna Junction–Ernakulam Junction Bi-Weekly Special, scheduled to leave Patna Junction on December 31, January 1, 7 and 8, have been fully cancelled.

Parcel specials

Train 00803 Shalimar–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Parcel Special scheduled to leave Shalimar on December 28 and January 4 are fully cancelled.

Train 00804 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shalimar Weekly Parcel Special scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on January 1 and 8 are fully cancelled.