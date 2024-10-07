ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains between Kollam, Ernakulam to clear festival rush

Published - October 07, 2024 01:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of unreserved special trains will be operated in the Kollam–Ernakulam–Kollam sector to clear extra rush of passengers in view of the upcoming festival season, from October 7 to November 29, the Railway has informed.

The trains bearing the numbers 06169 and 01670 will operate in the corridor five days every week, from Monday to Friday. Train number 06169 Kollam–Ernakulam Jn. Unreserved Express Special will leave Kollam at 5.55 a.m. and reach Ernakulam Jn. at 9.35 a.m.

The return train bearing number 01670 Ernakulam Jn-Kollam Unreserved Express Special will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 9.50 a.m. and reach Kollam at 1.30 p.m.

