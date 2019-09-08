Special training for RBSK nurses on Sept. 21

The Paediatric Cardiology Department at the Believers International Heart Centre attached to the Believers Church Medical College Hospital (BCMCH) in Thiruvalla will be organizing a one-day training programme on Congenital Heart Disease in Children (CHD ) for nurses of the Centrally-sponsored Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kariakram (RBSK) programme on September 21.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr R.Sureshkumar, senior consultant in Pediatric Cardiology at BCMCH, has said that the programme was part of the capacity development in the health care system in Kerala for the broader vision of reducing infant mortality, already the lowest in the country, to single digit figures.

Dr Sureshkumar said, under this programme, any child with congenital heart disease in Kerala would be provided with free surgical or interventional treatment at seven Paediatric Cardiac Centres in the country, including BCMCH.

Children’s Heart Link (CHL), Minnesota, USA, is a voluntary organization supporting the causes of children with CHD globally. CHL supports the Hridyam programme and is keenly following this training programme, to be held at the BCMCH amphitheatre on September 21.

Adriana Dobrzycka, country director of CHL, and Jeff Paurus, senior nurse educator, are part of the faculty for the programme.