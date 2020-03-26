Kerala

Special training for health staff

A review meet of health officials, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Wednesday, decided to provide special training to doctors and nurses in collecting samples from suspected COVID-19 patients.

The meet assessed the situation in the health sector such as healthcare facilities in various hospitals, availability of ventilators, ambulances and COVID care centres in the district.

It decided to provide lodging facilities to health staff near the hospitals where they were working.

Availability of masks would be ensured and vacant posts of nurses would be filled by appointing temporary nurses.

