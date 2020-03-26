Special training for health staff

A review meet of health officials, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Wednesday, decided to provide special training to doctors and nurses in collecting samples from suspected COVID-19 patients.
The meet assessed the situation in the health sector such as healthcare facilities in various hospitals, availability of ventilators, ambulances and COVID care centres in the district.
It decided to provide lodging facilities to health staff near the hospitals where they were working.
Availability of masks would be ensured and vacant posts of nurses would be filled by appointing temporary nurses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.