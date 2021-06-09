Special train to Jabalpur from June 14

The Railways will run a weekly superfast special train (02197) from Coimbatore to Jabalpur from June 14. It will leave

Coimbatore at 3.30 p.m. on Mondays and will reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m. on Wednesdays. The service with monsoon timings will continue until August 2.

The pairing train (02198) will leave Jabalpur at 11.50 p.m. on Fridays and reach Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m. on Sundays. The first train will leave Jabalpur on June 11.

The train will have one AC 2-tier coaches, five AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, and luggage cum brake vans.