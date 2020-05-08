Kerala

Special train takes 1,140 UP natives back home

As many as 1,140 Uttar Pradesh natives, who were stranded in various parts of the district, returned home by a special train from Kannur to Lucknow around 5.50 p.m. on Thursday.

They were transported to the Kannur railway station in 38 KSRTC buses. Each 50-seater bus had 30 persons on board in accordance with social distancing norms. The returnees included women and children. Each person was charged a ticket price of ₹930.

The workers underwent medical check-ups at the camps before being shifted to the railway station. They are expected to reach Lucknow by Saturday. Another train carrying migrants will leave for Jharkhand from Kannur on Friday.

