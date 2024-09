Special train service extended by 10 days

KOCHI

The Railways have extended the tri-weekly special train service between Ernakulam and Yelahanka (Bengaluru), by another 10 days. Thus train No. 06101 Ernakulam Junction – Yelahanka special train will operate up to September 18. It will leave Ernakulam Junction at 12.40 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday and reach Yelahanka at 11 p.m. the same day. Train No. 06102 Yelahanka – Ernakulam Junction special will operate up to September 19. It will leave Yelahanka at 5 a.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2.20 p.m. the same day. The train with AC 3-tier and AC chair car coaches will stop at Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Whitefield, and Krishnarajapuram.

