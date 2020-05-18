Special train from New Delhi on Wednesday

A special train to bring back stranded Keralites, especially students and nurses, will start from New Delhi on May 20.

Arrangements were also in full swing to operate special trains from Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra, Telengana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar to bring back stranded Keralites, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told presspersons here on Monday.

Special trains are operated from a State or railway station when commuters touch 1,200. The State has asked for an additional stoppage in the source stations for the benefit of the travellers.

Those wishing to travel have been asked to use the link in registernorkaroots.org and pay the ticket fare online.

Such travellers would get details of the travel as messages in the mobile phone and this would be treated as pass to enter the State, the Chief Minister said.

38 flights

Till June 2, 38 flights will arrive in the airports of the State to repatriate the stranded Non Resident Keralitess.

As many as 5,815 persons had arrived in the State by flights and ships. Another 6,530 NoRKs were expected in the 38 flights, the Chief Minister said.