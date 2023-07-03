Special teams to be formed to curb drug menace: SPC

July 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb has pledged stringent steps to crack down on drug proliferation in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the State Police Headquarters on Monday, Dr. Saheb said special investigation teams would be constituted in each police range to curb the menace of narcotic substances. He succeeded Anil Kant to the top position on June 30.

Elaborating on his plan to constitute dedicated teams to intensify the crackdown against drug trafficking, the officer said they would be imparted special training on legal, scientific, forensic and procedural subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving into the increasing prevalence of youngsters in narcotics cases, Dr. Saheb said children entrapped in such rackets should ideally be treated as victims to help them reform themselves. The police, parents, and school authorities had crucial roles in assisting such youngsters, he said.

He also issued a word of caution against acts of indiscipline and misconduct that had brought disrepute to the police force of late. Underscoring the need to uphold discipline while in service, he assured strict action against those who were found to breach the code of conduct. He added police officers who were found to be involved in grave criminal cases would be dismissed from service.

Pointing out that women’s safety would be of paramount importance during his tenure at the helm of the police force, he promised efforts to intensify the ongoing projects in this regard. Capacity-building initiatives were also planned to impart officials with the knowledge on handling cyber crimes, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.