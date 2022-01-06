Special police team to review ‘fresh evidence’ in actor rape case

Thiruvananthapuram

06 January 2022 22:57 IST

The police have formed a special team to weigh the purportedly new evidence in the actor abduction and rape case.

The case took a new turn after a business person, Balachandra Kumar, alleged that actor Dileep, an accused, had video evidence of the crime.

Mr. Kumar claimed to have audio evidence of their conversation that ostensibly pointed to such a possibility.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim had petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order the police to take a fresh look at the case against the backdrop of Mr. Kumar’s claim.

The Women in Cinema Collective had also petitioned Mr. Vijayan.

The police were also concerned that two public prosecutors had relinquished their brief and raised complaints about the trial court.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, S. Sreejith would review the case in the light of the “new evidence”. The team included officers associated with the original prosecution.

The police have also sought the court’s sanction to record Mr. Kumar’s sworn statement before a magistrate as per Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.