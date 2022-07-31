Special team to probe suspected monkey pox death in Thrissur

July 31, 2022 18:46 IST

The State government will constitute a high-level team to investigate the death of a 22-year-old suspected monkey pox patient.

Taking to the mediapersons here on Sunday, Health Minister Veena George said the possibility of death due to monkey pox was very remote. The patient, a native of Thrissur, had returned from the UAE and was undergoing treatment for severe fatigue and brain fever.

“Though he had tested positive for monkey pox during a test conducted in a foreign country, it was only on Saturday that his relatives handed over this result to the hospital,” she said.

According to her, the person landed in Kerala on July 21 and stayed with his family members till July 27. A high-level team will examine the reasons for this delay in his seeking treatment, he added.

Holding that the sample collected would be tested once again at the Alappuzha Institute of Virology, she also found it reassuring that no persons who had come into contact with infected people elsewhere were yet to contract the disease.