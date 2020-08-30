Special team to probe Popular Finance scam

Thiruvananthapuram

30 August 2020 08:34 IST

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Harshita Attaluri, will supervise the probe. K. G. Simon, District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, would head the team.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced a 25-member special team to probe the Popular Finance cheating case.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Harshita Attaluri, will supervise the probe. K. G. Simon, District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, would head the team. The Chief Minister said the police would seek the help of the Interpol to secure the custody of the some suspects believed to have absconded abroad. Investigators would also look into the foreign investments made by the accused. The police have arrested managing director Thomas Daniel and wife Prabha Daniel.

Advertising

Advertising