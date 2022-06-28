Special team to probe man’s death in Kasaragod

June 28, 2022 21:56 IST

The police have intensified their probe into the murder of Abubacker Siddique, a native of Seethangoli Mugu in Kasaragod, who succumbed to his injures after being abducted by a gang on Sunday.

A special team led by Kasaragod Deputy Superintendent of Police Balakrishnan Nair and Crime Records Bureau DySP U. Preman will investigate the case. The team has 14 members.

Meanwhile, Siddique’s preliminary post-mortem report has revealed the cause of death as due to head injury, bleeding in the brain, and injuries to internal organs. The report also states that there are bruises on the soles of his feet.

Meanwhile, one of three persons who were apprehended on Monday has been let off after questioning. It is learnt that there are more people in police custody. The police are questioning them in detail.

The police suspect that the 10-member gang was behind the incident.

Investigating officers said a dispute over financial transactions led to the crime. Some of the accused are suspected to have left for neighbouring States.

Before allegedly kidnapping Siddique, the gang abducted his brother Anwar and cousin Ansari. They were reportedly assaulted in a brutal manner and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Manguluru.