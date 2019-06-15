Special team to probe encroachments

A special team has been constituted under Devikulam Subcollector Renu Raj to verify land deals and title deeds in Chinnakanal village and to restore government land.

District Collector H. Dinesan told The Hindu on Friday that the committee would start its work on Tuesday. Immediate action would be taken if title deeds were found illegal, he said.

The government order in this regard was issued following the report of a team that inquired into the land grab by Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd.

It was found that documents were forged in connivance with Revenue Department officials to encroach government land in Chinnakanal prior to its transfer to the company.

The Revenue Department had suspended 11 officials found guilty of forging the documents.

Immediate action

Mr. Dinesan said the team would be empowered to take immediate action on each case. If any official was found involved, departmental action would be taken. In earlier cases, delayed action had indirectly helped the encroachers.

The special team was constituted against the backdrop of an allegation that RDS Project Ltd., which constructed the controversial flyover at Palarivattom, had also illegally occupied 3.5 acres of government land in Chinnakanal.

Though the RDS Project Ltd spokesperson said that the land was legally purchased, an inquiry by the Revenue Department found that the documents were forged.