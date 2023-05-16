ADVERTISEMENT

Special team to probe death of girl student

May 16, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have constituted a 13-member special investigation team to probe the unnatural death of a 17-year old girl who was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling of a library at a centre for religious studies at Balaramapuram a few days ago.

The team will be led by Neyyattinkara Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) T. Farash and comprise the inspector station house officers of Balaramapuram and Poovar, T. Vijayakumar and Praveen S.B., and Women Cell Circle Inspector Seena N., among other officers.

The Plus One student, who hailed from Beemapally, was found dead at Khadeejathul Kubra Women’s Arabic Centre, run by the Al Aman Educational and Charitable Trust, at Edamanakuzhi on May 13. Nearly 35 girls have been studying in the boarding facility.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty assured a comprehensive probe as demanded by the family and relatives of the deceased. Their complaint is being treated with due seriousness, he added.

