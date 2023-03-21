Special team to probe case against Swapna Suresh, Vijesh Pillai

March 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KANNUR

A special team has been formed to investigate a case filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] against gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Vijesh Pillai, CEO of OTT platform Action based in Bengaluru.

CPI(M) Taliparamba area secretary K. Santhosh had filed a case demanding an investigation against them alleging conspiracy for unlawful gains as well as tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister, his family, and party State secretary M.V. Govindan.

The special team headed by Kannur District Police Chief (Rural) P. Hemalatha will investigate the case. Ms. Hemalatha said a seven-member team has been formed to look into the complaint.

Kannur city Assistant Commissioner of Police Ratnakumar, Taliparamba Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P Vinod, and Taliparamba Women’s Cell sub-inspector Khadija are part of the investigation team. Cyber experts have also been included in the team which will soon record the statement of Mr. Santhosh.

Swapna, via Facebook live, had earlier accused Mr. Vijesh of approaching her as an emissary of CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan and offering her money to withdraw the allegations levelled against Mr. Vijayan and his family. She also accused Mr. Vijesh of threatening her with dire consequences if she failed to adhere to the demands.

Mr. Santhosh, in his complaint, termed the actions of both the persons “highly suspicious“ and alleged a larger conspiracy at the behest of “certain anti-social elements.”

“It is aimed at unlawful gains and at tarnishing the reputation of the Chief Minister, his family members, and the State secretary, thereby causing alarm and fear in the minds of the common people and induce Opposition parties to commit riot against the State government in the light of such allegations,“ he said.

He claimed that the allegations were made with a malicious intention to damage the reputation of the CPI(M).

Mr. Govindan had also sent a lawyer’s notice to Swapna and Vijesh. The notice said they should retract the allegations and publicly apologise. Otherwise, a defamation case will be filed demanding a compensation of ₹1 crore.