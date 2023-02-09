Special team to probe attack on Minister’s house

February 09, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that a special police team would be constituted to investigate the attack on the house of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

On Wednesday night, some unidentified persons broke into the house of Mr. Muraleedharan at Ulloor in the capital and broke the windowpanes. It was on Thursday morning that the office staff of the Minister discovered the vandalism.

The Medical College police, which have begun a inquiry into the incident, found blood stains at the site.