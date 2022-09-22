Special team to probe attack by KSRTC staff at Kattakada

Police may charge SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) charges too against accused

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 22, 2022 21:45 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have constituted a nine-member special investigation team to probe the attack on a person, who sought concession cards for his daughter and her friend, by a group of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees at Kattakada on Tuesday.

The team will be headed by Kattakada Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Anil Kumar. The police have also decided to invoke provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the accused.

The Kattakada police had earlier booked five people under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), a non-bailable charge, of the Indian Penal Code, among other provisions.

The delay in nabbing those responsible for the attack on Premanan, his daughter and her friend, has brought the police under pressure. While the police have claimed the perpetrators were on the run, the complainants have alleged that the accused have remained scot-free owing to their political affiliations.

